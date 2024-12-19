Man arrested after allegedly exposing himself inside Main Line stores

A Montgomery County man was arrested after he allegedly exposed himself inside at least one store on the Main Line.

Police in Radnor Township were called to a department store located on the 500 block of East Lancaster Avenue for reports of an indecent act, officials said.

Witnesses told officers that a man had exposed himself in an aisle of the store, police said. The man, identified as 47-year-old Lawrence Ansley, left the area before police arrived but was seen on surveillance cameras.

Radnor police worked with officials at the Upper Merion Police Department to positively confirm that Ansley was the man wanted for this and other acts like it.

Ansley was arrested without incident by the Radnor Township Police Department on Wednesday, Dec. 18. His bail was set to 10% of $50,000.

Officials said that Ansley was violated by his parole from a previous incident and he was taken to Delaware County Prison.

Police told NBC10 that they believe there are more victims who witnessed Ansley committing lewd acts.

If you have any information, please contact the Radnor Township Police Department at 610-688-5600.