Kylie Kelce to speak at final graduation for her alma mater Cabrini University

Cabrini University is celebrating one of its beloved alums while celebrating its final graduating class this spring.

Kylie Kelce -- wife of retired Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce and the unofficial first woman of Philly sports -- will speak at Cabrini's commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 19, 2024, the Radnor-based college said Tuesday.

Kelce, a 2017 graduate and 1989 graduate Dr. Rachel Slaughter will both address Cabrini's 64th and final graduating class.

In a Facebook post, Cabrini described Kelce as a "standout field hockey athlete and coach, and advocate for girls and women in sports." Kelce will address undergrads in the morning.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"One of the best decisions I've ever made was to become a part of the Cabrini field hockey family," Kelce told Cabrini's website. "The experience gave me memories and friendships that will last a lifetime."

Cabrini's Facebook post described Slaughter as an "educator, author, and international speaker on global literacy issues." Slaughter will address graduate students receiving master's and doctoral degrees in the afternoon.

Don't just expect to role onto campus and into the ceremonies, as Cabrini notes "both events are by invitation only."

This May marks the end of Cabrini after it was founded in 1957.

Villanova University agreed to purchase the Radnor campus last year as Cabrini University dealt with money problems.

"In a shifting and increasingly difficult higher ed landscape, Cabrini University, like so many colleges and universities, has faced significant financial challenges stemming from declining enrollment, the pandemic, and economic uncertainty," Nova and Cabrini said in a joint statement last June. "Despite efforts to improve revenue streams, and changes to the leadership and academic ranks, Cabrini’s operating deficit remained insurmountable. With all other possible options exhausted and having determined that they must conclude their operations, Cabrini University initiated discussions with Villanova around a plan that would preserve Cabrini’s legacy and mission and honor the original intention for the Cabrini campus to promote opportunities in Catholic education."