Cabrini University to close May 2024; Villanova purchasing eastern Pa. campus

Villanova and Cabrini Universities announced in a joint statement that the boards of each university reached an agreement for Villanova to purchase Cabrini citing financial losses as the reason.

“Facing significant financial challenges, decreasing enrollment and an increasingly competitive higher ed environment, Cabrini’s leadership and Board of Trustees…have determined that the university will be unable to continue operating and will graduate its final class in May 2024.”

In a statement from Villanova's president, it said Cabrini reached out to them and that they have been helping Cabrini transition to a close.

What does this mean for students, faculty and staff?

Students who are not graduating in May 2024 will be assisted in transferring to other higher ed institutions to complete their degrees during the current school year, the statement said.

Any students who wish to transfer to Villanova will be able to do so without fees.

Villanova will also be assisting in finding faculty and staff potential new employment opportunities, including any at Villanova that are open.

At this time no further information was given since the universities have not reached a set agreement and “confidential discussions are still underway.”