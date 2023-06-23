Pennsylvania

Cabrini University to close May 2024; Villanova purchasing eastern Pa. campus

Cabrini University will graduate its final class in May 2024

By Kaleah Mcilwain

NBC Universal, Inc.

Villanova and Cabrini Universities announced in a joint statement that the boards of each university reached an agreement for Villanova to purchase Cabrini citing financial losses as the reason.

“Facing significant financial challenges, decreasing enrollment and an increasingly competitive higher ed environment, Cabrini’s leadership and Board of Trustees…have determined that the university will be unable to continue operating and will graduate its final class in May 2024.”

In a statement from Villanova's president, it said Cabrini reached out to them and that they have been helping Cabrini transition to a close.

What does this mean for students, faculty and staff?

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Students who are not graduating in May 2024 will be assisted in transferring to other higher ed institutions to complete their degrees during the current school year, the statement said.

Any students who wish to transfer to Villanova will be able to do so without fees.

Villanova will also be assisting in finding faculty and staff potential new employment opportunities, including any at Villanova that are open.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

first alert traffic 9 hours ago

‘We rebuilt I-95 in just 12 days': Busy Philly highway reopens to cars, trucks

Recalls 4 hours ago

7.5 million Baby Shark bath toys are recalled after they cut or stabbed children

At this time no further information was given since the universities have not reached a set agreement and “confidential discussions are still underway.”

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaVillanova University
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us