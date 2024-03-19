Police in Bucks County are seeking help from the public to identify the individuals believed to be involved in, at least, six robberies that targeted fragrances and beauty supplies at a Kohl's store in Bensalem.

In the latest heist, police are looking to identify four people who, officials said, stole about $700 worth of fragrances from the store, located along the 2300 block of Street Road at about 8 p.m. on March 6.

Police are looking to identify four suspects that they have described at a man with a large build, who was wearing a black hat and jacket at the time of the incident, along with a second man who was said to have a slim build and short dark hair, and was wearing a dark shirt with a logo and dark pants when the crime allegedly occurred.

Two women are also sought in this incident and officials said one had long blonde hair and was wearing a black jacket and jeans during the incident while the second woman was described as wearing a black puffy coat and jeans in surveillance footage.

However, this is only the most recent instance of fragrances being targeted by thieves at this store.

Police officials in Bensalem said that crimes targeting fragrances and beauty items, this year, stretch back to at least Jan. 14, when, they say, the same store was targeted by two women who, allegedly, stole more than $300 worth of fragrances. These women, officials said, are believed to have fled the store in a gray SUV, possibly a Ford Edge after the incident.

Just over a week later, on Jan. 23, police said the store was hit again when three men stole "selected various items, including fragrance items," and fled without paying for them at about 9:30 p.m.

In this case, police said, the men fled in a silver sedan, likely a Nissan Versa.

Then, in February, the same store was targeted at least three times, starting on Feb. 12.

That day, at about 1:50 p.m., police claim, a pair of women pocketed about $1,000 worth of fragrances from the same Kohl's in Bensalem that has been repeatedly targeted.

In this case, law enforcement officials described one of the women as being between 20 and 30 years old and was wearing a black coat, black pants, Ugg boots, and a white surgical mask on the day of the incident. Officials said the second woman was likely a teen to 20 yrs old and was wearing a black Bubble jacket, black pants, and Ugg boots when the store was robbed.

The very next day, on Feb. 13, police said, the store was targeted again. According to police, at about 7:30 p.m. that evening, a man, described as being about 45 to 55 years old, with a medium build, short black hair, gray beard and wearing a black jacket and dark pants at the time, stole more than $500 worth of merchandise from the Kohl's on Street Road.

In that case, police have identified the man, but officials have not provided information to detail if he had yet been arrested or charged in this case.

Finally, about a week later, on Feb. 18, the store was hit again when, officials said, three men stole about $700 worth of beauty products.

According to police, in this incident, which happened at about 7:30 p.m., the men are believed to have fled the scene in a dark-colored minivan, possibly a Honda Odyssey.

Police are asking anyone who may have information in any of these cases to submit anonymous tip or contact Bensalem Police at 215-633-3719.