Kensington Store Worker, 2 Others Hurt in Drive-by Shooting

Three people, including a Philadelphia store worker, a man playing a video game machine and a man asleep on the sidewalk, were injured early Tuesday as someone fired shots from a passing car.

The gunfire happened just before 2 a.m. outside a store along the 2500 block of Kensington Avenue in the Kensington neighborhood, police said.

"This is a drive-by shooting," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

When police officers arrived they found a man in his 30s shot at least twice in his legs, Small said. He was listed in stable condition at the hospital.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Two other men would show up at a hospital with gunshot wounds, Small said. A man in his 20s was shot in his hand and leg and a man in his 40s was shot in the leg. Both men were listed in stable condition.

The man in his 30s was a worker at the store and was out front talking to customer when he was struck, Small said.

The man in his 20s was inside the mini market playing a video machine when he was hit through the metal grate of the store, Small said.

The man in his 40s is homeless and was sleeping on the sidewalk when he was struck, Small said.

Police said surveillance video shows a person in the backseat of a light-colored sedan with tinted windows firing from the car as it passed. At least five shots were fired, investigators said.

The car was last seen going east on Sergeant Street from Kensington Avenue.

Police didn't immediately reveal a motive for the shooting.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.