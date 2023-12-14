‘Very Unusual': Man with bloodied face found dead in shopping cart on Kensington sidewalk

Philadelphia police searched for clues overnight after a man with blood on his face was found dead in a shopping cart in the Kensington neighborhood.

Officers and medics rushed to H and Westmoreland streets around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a body, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

"The fact that he's in a shopping cart, on the sidewalk... is very, very unusual," Small said.

The man was positioned with his back down in the cart and his head hanging off the side, Small said.

"He did have blood on his face," Small said. The blood appeared to have come from his nose.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The shopping cart was covered in blankets and debris, so it was unclear if there was trauma to his body, Small said.

The medical examiner's office would perform an autopsy to determine how the man died, investigators said.

Police found a trail of blood that led back to a nearby abandoned property, Small said.

Homicide investigators were processing the scenes in a search for clues, Small said.