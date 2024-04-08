VP Harris set for Philly visit to talk student loan debt relief

Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris is set to be in Philadelphia on Monday for a roundtable discussion with local public servants about student debt relief.

According to a statement from the White House, Harris is expected to participate in a discussion that will focus on "how student debt relief has changed the lives of people who dedicated their careers to public service."

A statement from officials also said that Harris is expected to "highlight the success of the Administration’s historic student debt relief efforts and outline new steps that would provide debt relief to more than 30 million Americans."

The Vice President’s roundtable conversation will be with U.S. Representative Dwight Evans (D-3rd dist.) and several individuals who have benefited from student loan debt relief.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The Vice President's roundtable discussion in Philadelphia is set to start at 4:45 p.m. and the conversation will be livestreamed at WhiteHouse.gov/Live.

A statement from White House officials noted that the Biden-Harris Administration has already approved $146 billion in student debt relief for four million Americans through more than two dozen executive actions.

This includes 101,550 borrowers in Pennsylvania, the statement noted.

Monday will mark the Vice President's 12th visit to the commonwealth. In February, she visited Pittsburgh to announce $5.8 billion in funding for clean water infrastructure intended to help remove lead pipes and ensure more children and families have access to clean, safe drinking water.

Last August, in Philadelphia, she announced actions to raise wage standards over time for more than one million construction workers throughout the country, the White House noted in a statement and, in June, last year, she met in Philly with members of the Service Employees International Union to discuss the Administration’s actions to invest in and protect workers.