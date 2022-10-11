Judge Temporarily Halts Closure of Delaware County Memorial Hospital

A Court of Common Pleas Court judge ruled Tuesday that Crozer Health can't move forward with its plans to close Delaware County Memorial Hospital next month and convert it into a behavioral health care hospital.

An injunction request seeking to block the planned closure was filed Sept. 28 by the Foundation for Delaware County in conjunction with Delaware County and the County Council, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal.

In his ruling, Court of Common Pleas Senior Judge Robert J. Shenkin ordered Crozer Health to "immediately suspend any actions materially altering the present operation of Delaware County Memorial Hospital" and to maintain all services presently offered at the Drexel Hill medical center.

He also ordered representatives from Crozer Health and its parent company, California-based Prospect Medical Holdings, to meet with the foundation later this week to discuss the future of the 168-bed hospital and report back to him.

"The County is pleased to learn of Judge Shenkin’s decision. The injunction will serve to keep DCMH open to provide care to the community, while the Foundation for Delaware County and the County consider the best way to work with Prospect-Crozer to provide stable, high-quality healthcare to Delaware County residents," Delaware County Council Chair Dr. Monica Taylor said in an emailed statement to NBC10. "If asked to participate, the County will join in any discussions between the Foundation and Prospect-Crozer.”

Read more about the judge's ruling on Delaware County Memorial Hospital at PBJ.com.

