‘Abbott Elementary' star, creator Quinta Brunson receives honorary degree from Temple University

Actress, writer, producer and comedian Quinta Brunson has added another award to her resume.

Tuesday night, the West Philadelphia native and former Temple Owl received Temple University's Lew Klein Excellence in the Media Award.

During the ceremony, Brunson highlighted how her experience at Temple shaped her into the person she is today.

"Yes, I got an amazing education at Temple. I'll get to that in a second, but the people - the environment is what changed my life," Brunson said.

"I will finally be able to fulfill my mother's dream, walking across the stage and getting my degree," Brunson added.

The Lew Klein Award is given each year to a media personality who inspires students.

The university said Brunson enrolled as a first-year student at Klein College, where she joined Temple's first student-produced comedy variety show called, "Temple Smash."

Brunson has gone on to do amazing things, such as making history as the first Black woman to receive three Emmy nominations and the second Black woman to win an Emmy in the category of Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for her hit show "Abbott Elementary".

On Wednesday, Brunson was also the keynote speaker during Temple's 137th Commencement at the Liacouras Center.

"My owls have always been with me and I hope you keep your owls with you."



Dr. Quinta Brunson gives her fellow Temple Owls a shoutout, reminding the #Temple2024 class to keep the relationships they have formed the past few years.#TUgrad24 pic.twitter.com/5GJpYelt9g — Temple University (@TempleUniv) May 8, 2024