Jose Garces

Jose Garces Taqueria Expanding to Main Line, Rittenhouse

By Laura Smythe - Philadelphia Business Journal

the front of Buena Onda on Callowhill Street in Philadelphia
Google Street View

James Beard Award-winning Chef Jose Garces is adding two new Buena Onda restaurants, opening a second Philadelphia location in Rittenhouse Square and expanding the Baja-inspired taqueria concept to the Main Line, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Buena Onda is taking over a 1,700-square-foot space at 114 S. 20th St. in Center City, currently home to Garces concept Tinto Pintxo and located next to his restaurant Village Whiskey. The Rittenhouse Square location of Buena Onda will boast 24 indoor seats and accommodate outdoor dining seasonally. 

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The taqueria is also headed to a 2,000-square-foot location at 200 N. Radnor Chester Road in Radnor that used to house a Jimmy John's, reports PBJ.com. The suburban outpost will feature 46 seats indoors and six seats outdoors. 

Both new Buena Onda locations are anticipated to open by late spring. 

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

decision 2022 7 mins ago

Hedge Fund CEO Files to Run for Open U.S. Senate Seat in Pennsylvania

The Lineup 1 hour ago

Chopper Pilot Being Hailed as ‘Miracle' Man: The Lineup

PBJ.com speaks to a leader at Garces Restaurant group who says the existing Buena Onda on Callowhill Street has shown “a tremendous amount of resilience” throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Keep up with all your business news with the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Copyright bizjournal

This article tagged under:

Jose GarcesPhiladelphiarestaurantMain LineRittenhouse
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us