James Beard Award-winning Chef Jose Garces is adding two new Buena Onda restaurants, opening a second Philadelphia location in Rittenhouse Square and expanding the Baja-inspired taqueria concept to the Main Line, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Buena Onda is taking over a 1,700-square-foot space at 114 S. 20th St. in Center City, currently home to Garces concept Tinto Pintxo and located next to his restaurant Village Whiskey. The Rittenhouse Square location of Buena Onda will boast 24 indoor seats and accommodate outdoor dining seasonally.

The taqueria is also headed to a 2,000-square-foot location at 200 N. Radnor Chester Road in Radnor that used to house a Jimmy John's, reports PBJ.com. The suburban outpost will feature 46 seats indoors and six seats outdoors.

Both new Buena Onda locations are anticipated to open by late spring.

PBJ.com speaks to a leader at Garces Restaurant group who says the existing Buena Onda on Callowhill Street has shown “a tremendous amount of resilience” throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

