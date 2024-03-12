A woman was jogging in Montgomery Township on Tuesday evening when she was assaulted by a man, police said.

The man approached the jogger from behind before grabbing her arm and hitting her in the face around 5:15 p.m., according to police.

The woman fought back and the suspect ran away, officials said.

The incident happened near Longleat and Westgate drives with the suspect fleeing toward Upper State Road, officials explained.

Officials took to Facebook to say the suspect is described as a white man with a thin build and about six feet tall. He is around 20-years-old and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

If you have any information that can help with the investigation, please call the Montgomery Township Police Department Detective Division at (215) 362-2301 or by email at police@montpd.org.