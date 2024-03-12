Pennsylvania

Jogger fights back after being assaulted in Montgomery Township, police say

By Emily Rose Grassi

Lights on a police car, Jan. 27, 2022.
NBC

A woman was jogging in Montgomery Township on Tuesday evening when she was assaulted by a man, police said.

The man approached the jogger from behind before grabbing her arm and hitting her in the face around 5:15 p.m., according to police.

The woman fought back and the suspect ran away, officials said.

The incident happened near Longleat and Westgate drives with the suspect fleeing toward Upper State Road, officials explained.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Officials took to Facebook to say the suspect is described as a white man with a thin build and about six feet tall. He is around 20-years-old and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

If you have any information that can help with the investigation, please call the Montgomery Township Police Department Detective Division at (215) 362-2301 or by email at police@montpd.org.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 7 hours ago

3 young men injured in North Philly triple shooting

Philadelphia 5 hours ago

Arrest made in execution-style murder of man, woman in Fairmount Park

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Pennsylvania
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us