Police are trying to figure out if someone started a fire at a South Philadelphia cheesesteak shop that reputed former mob boss “Skinny Joey Merlino claims to have recently purchased.

The business formerly known as Ace of Steaks is located on South Broad Street near Interstate-76.

Police said Thursday that they were investigating a possible case of arson at the steak shop.

Back in March, Merlino posted on social media, that he purchased the restaurant, was gutting it and planned to rebrand it as "Skinny Joey's Cheesesteaks.”

Exciting news! Breaking ground today at the location for Skinny Joey’s Cheesesteaks! It’s goin to be the best in the city!



How do you like your cheesesteak? Let us know in the comments below 👇#philly #sixers #flyers #phillies #trending #cheesesteaks #southphilly #joeymerlino pic.twitter.com/ZB6NNmdvHO — Skinny Joey Merlino (@skinnyjoeym) March 25, 2024

NBC10 couldn't confirm if Merlino actually owns the property at this time.