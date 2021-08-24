Jeep Careens Through Backyards, Winds Up in Pool

Some New Jersey homeowners got quite the surprise when an out-of-control Jeep careened through two backyards and ended up in a swimming pool Monday afternoon.

The Jeep SUV was traveling northbound on Roosevelt Avenue in Laurel Springs when the driver crashed into a parked vehicle, lost control, drove through the two backyards and ended up submerged in a pool, Gloucester Township Police Department Capt. John Stollsteimer said.

The driver managed to get out of the Jeep by the time first responders arrived, escaping with only minor injuries, Stollsteimer said. No one else was reported injured.

What followed was another strange scene as a crane lifted the Jeep out of the water, through the yard, back to the front of the house and onto a waiting tow truck.

The crash remains under investigation.