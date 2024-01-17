Jason Momoa visits Montgomery County restaurant to promote new vodka line

Celebrity sighting! Actor Jason Momoa made a stop right in our area on Tuesday.

The "Aquaman" star hosted a release lunch at Tosco's Pub and Grill in Pennsburg, Montgomery County for his new vodka, Meili.

Momoa took time to take photos with the restaurant's team and fans.

The owner told NBC10 that Momoa was "the nicest guy" and it was cool to have the actor in their small town.

Tosco's also notes that Momoa said they have the best wings.

Momoa has been touring