Pennsylvania

IT Outage Impacts Pa. Online Voter Registration, Other Services

Officials said there is no indication of any malicious physical or cyber activity and no loss of data has occurred. 

By David Chang

What to Know

  • An IT outage is impacting online voter registration and other services in Pennsylvania, officials announced Sunday. 
  • Officials said they first noticed an equipment failure at a data center managed for the Pennsylvania commonwealth by the information technology company Unisys on Saturday around 5:30 p.m.
  • Officials said there is no indication of any malicious physical or cyber activity and no loss of data has occurred. 

Pennsylvania's online voter registration form is down due to an IT outage, officials announced Sunday. 

Officials said they first noticed an equipment failure at a data center managed for the Pennsylvania commonwealth by the information technology company Unisys on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. The outage is impacting online voter registration and other services at the Pennsylvania departments of state, revenue, human services and liquor control board. 

“We are working around the clock with our vendors to bring services back online as quickly as possible and will continue to do so until operations are fully restored,” Secretary of Administration Michael Newsome said. “In the meantime, the affected agencies are working to activate their continuity plans and provide additional information to customers of the impacted services.”

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

PAT TOOMEY 7 mins ago

Toomey Won't Run for U.S. Senate Again, Source Says

North Philadelphia 10 hours ago

Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian in North Philadelphia

Officials said there is no indication of any malicious physical or cyber activity and no loss of data has occurred. 

This article tagged under:

Pennsylvaniaonline voter registration
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us