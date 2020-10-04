IT Outage Impacts Pa. Online Voter Registration, Other Services

What to Know An IT outage is impacting online voter registration and other services in Pennsylvania, officials announced Sunday.

Officials said they first noticed an equipment failure at a data center managed for the Pennsylvania commonwealth by the information technology company Unisys on Saturday around 5:30 p.m.

Officials said there is no indication of any malicious physical or cyber activity and no loss of data has occurred.

Pennsylvania's online voter registration form is down due to an IT outage, officials announced Sunday.

Officials said they first noticed an equipment failure at a data center managed for the Pennsylvania commonwealth by the information technology company Unisys on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. The outage is impacting online voter registration and other services at the Pennsylvania departments of state, revenue, human services and liquor control board.

“We are working around the clock with our vendors to bring services back online as quickly as possible and will continue to do so until operations are fully restored,” Secretary of Administration Michael Newsome said. “In the meantime, the affected agencies are working to activate their continuity plans and provide additional information to customers of the impacted services.”

Officials said there is no indication of any malicious physical or cyber activity and no loss of data has occurred.