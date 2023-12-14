Inside The Boozy Mutt, a new indoor-outdoor dog bar in Fairmount

Want to grab a drink but hate leaving your furry friend behind? Head to Fairmount to check out a new spot that lets your dog join you on a night out.

After nearly two years of building and preparation, husband and wife co-founders Sam and Allison Mattiola have officially opened The Boozy Mutt, a new dog-friendly bar and restaurant.

Located at 2639 Poplar St., the 7,500 square-foot property includes a 3,120 square-foot expansive yard for pups to play off-leash, a two-story brick building complete with a 140-seat restaurant, private event space, merchandise area and even a dog wash room.

The Boozy Mutt

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The restaurant's menu offers options for both owners and their dogs. People can choose from a variety of options like Fairmount fries, falafel encrusted salmon, Mexican street corn, shaved Brussels caesar and a smash Mutt burger.

The Boozy Mutt also offers weekend brunch service featuring menu items such as fried chicken and "woofles", sourdough french toast and a variety of omelets.

Additionally, the drink menu includes beverages from several local brewers, seasonal wines, cocktails and non-alcoholic options.

Pups can feast on a variety of tail-wagging selections including coconut chicken, a pumpkin and egg white quiche and a housemade biscuits platter that features peanut butter, carrot ginger, coconut rice and pumpkin.

“While dogs are our inspiration, you don’t need a dog to visit the Boozy Mutt,” Allison said in a news release. “The idea of inclusivity is what prompted the name. We are so excited to share this amazing experience with all dog lovers – whether you own a dog or not. Plus, watching the dogs play is an incredibly fun and therapeutic experience.”

The Boozy Mutt

Human customers are free but must be 21 and older to enter. If you are interested in bringing your dog there are several membership options including daily, monthly and annual passes.

Dogs must be registered with all up-to-date vaccinations through the Boozy Mutt website.

“Safety will always be our top priority,” Sam said. “Enforcing rules similar to most doggy daycare businesses is necessary because we have to be prepared for anything.”

To ensure the safety of all dogs and guests, the Boozy Mutt team includes trained and dog-CPR certified "Rufferees"

For hours, membership information and more visit www.theboozymutt.com.