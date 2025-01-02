Paramedics responding to crash on I-95 collide with woman's car, killing her

A driver was killed when her car crashed into a paramedic's vehicle on Interstate 95 in Delaware on New Year's Day, according to officials with the New Castle County Police Department.

New Castle County Paramedics were traveling in a marked Ford F-350 southbound on I-95 at the Interstate 495 interchange when they saw a crash on the left shoulder of the roadway just before 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1, police said.

The paramedics turned on their emergency lights and began changing lanes to respond to the crash on the shoulder, according to police.

While approaching the crash scene, the paramedic's vehicle collided with a 2013 Nissan Altima that was being driven by 33-year-old Kierra West, of Newark, with a 6-year-old boy riding as passenger, police said.

The vehicle that the paramedics were in came to a stop in a travel lane of the roadway and the Nissan stopped on the left shoulder, officials explained.

West was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The 6-year-old passenger was taken to a nearby children's hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two paramedics were taken to a nearby hospital where they were placed in stable condition.

This incident is being investigated by the New Castle County Division of Police Traffic Services Unit.

If you saw this crash or have any information, please contact Detective Maloney at 302-395-8055 or by e-mail at Kevin.Maloney@newcastlede.gov.

You can also call the New Castle County Division of Police non-emergency number at 302-573-2800.