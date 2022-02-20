Human Remains Found on Kelly Drive in Philadelphia

An investigation is underway after human remains were found on Kelly Drive in Philadelphia’s Brewerytown neighborhood.

On Sunday, shortly after noon, police responded to the 3200 block of West Thompson Street for a report of a person screaming. When police arrived they were met by a person who directed them to human remains in the area of Brewery Hill Drive and Kelly Drive. Police said the remains appeared to have been burned.

The remains were transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for examination.

No arrests have been made. Police continue to investigate.