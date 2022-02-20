Philadelphia

Human Remains Found on Kelly Drive in Philadelphia

Police found human remains in the area of Brewery Hill Drive and Kelly Drive.

By David Chang

An investigation is underway after human remains were found on Kelly Drive in Philadelphia’s Brewerytown neighborhood. 

On Sunday, shortly after noon, police responded to the 3200 block of West Thompson Street for a report of a person screaming. When police arrived they were met by a person who directed them to human remains in the area of Brewery Hill Drive and Kelly Drive. Police said the remains appeared to have been burned. 

The remains were transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for examination.

No arrests have been made. Police continue to investigate.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaKelly DriveHuman Remains
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us