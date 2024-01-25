House committee seeks ‘all documents' on Penn's response to on-campus antisemitism

The House Education and the Workforce Committee, on Wednesday, launched a new investigation into how the University of Pennsylvania responded to concerns about on-campus antisemitism.

And, the committee has requested the school "produce all documents related to its response to antisemitic incidents on campus."

🚨Major development in the Committee's investigation into rampant antisemitism on college campuses🚨



The Committee has requested UPenn to produce all documents related to its response to antisemitic incidents on campus by February 7th, 2024⬇️ pic.twitter.com/tNp9oUCWxO — House Committee on Education & the Workforce (@EdWorkforceCmte) January 24, 2024

In a letter that the committee shared to social media, Congresswoman Virginia Foxx, chair of the House Education and the Workforce Committee, said her committee has "grave concerns regarding the inadequacy of Penn's response to antisemitism on its campus."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Last month, University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill and Chair of the Board of Trustees, Scott Bok, both resigned amid widespread criticism of the school's handling of on-campus antisemitism incidents.

Their resignations followed Magill's testimony before the House Education and the Workforce Committee on the school's response to these kinds of incidents that was widely criticized after she was seemingly unable to condemn calls for genocide against Jewish people when prompted by Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-NY.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY) questioned University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill during a hearing on antisemitism on college campuses. During one exchange, Rep. Stefanik asked Magill if calling for the genocide of Jews violated Penn's code of conduct. The question was in reference to a recent pro-Palestinian rally at Penn.

However, Foxx's letter argues that "Penn's institutional failures regarding antisemitism extend well beyond two leaders."

And, instead, the letter suggests that "[A]n environment of pervasive antisemitism has been documented at Penn dating back to well before the October 7, 2023, terrorist attacks."

And, now, Foxx is seeking this new information to better understand, what she called an "antisemitism crisis" at Penn and the school's response.

The committee gave the school until Feb. 7 to comply.