Homicide Victim ID'd as Man Who Went Missing From Air Force Base in 1978

Investigators have identified the body of a 1978 Delaware County homicide victim as a man who went missing from a U.S. Air Force base 43 years ago.

On December 13, 1978, a body was found in the Crum Creek area of Bullens Lane and Valley Road in the Woodlyn section of Ridley Township, Pennsylvania. The victim had been shot multiple times.

At the time however, investigators were unable to identify the victim or any suspects.

The victim’s information was uploaded to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS).

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In December 2021, Ridley Township Detective Tim Kearney was contacted by Amelia Pearn of the Veteran Doe Network, an organization started by volunteer military family members to bring attention to missing veteran/active duty cases. Pearn told Detective Kearney the victim of the 1978 homicide might be a match for another entry in the NamUS system, a man named Kevin Alvin Jude Carroll.

Carroll was reported missing in December 1978 after leaving McGuire Air Force base in New Jersey. Carroll had been discharged from the service and had sent all of his belongings to his home in Oregon but never returned to the house.

On March 22, following a lengthy investigation, officials identified the 1978 homicide victim as Carroll.

“For nearly half a century the family of Kevin Carroll has sought answers in connection with the death of their loved one. We hope that today’s announcement brings a degree of closure,” Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said. “To the families and friends of other missing persons, we hope that this case demonstrates that your loved one will not be forgotten.”

Officials are now investigating what led to Carroll’s death.

“Obviously, we would all like to know the circumstances of Mr. Carroll’s death,” Stollsteimer said. “Today’s announcement is an important milestone, but it is the beginning, not the end.”

Anyone with any information on the case is asked to contact the Ridley Township Police Department at 610-532-4000.