Hit-and-run driver strikes, kills skateboarder in Bucks County, officials say

Officials identified a man who they say was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while riding a skateboard in Bucks County on Friday night.
Joel Steven Moreau, 28, was riding a skateboard on Haines Road in Levittown, Bristol Township, when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, according to investigators.
Moreau died from multiple injuries and his death was ruled accidental. Investigators have not yet released a description of the hit-and-run vehicle and continue to investigate.
If you have any information on the crash, please call 215-785-4040.
