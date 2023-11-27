Pennsylvania

Hit-and-run driver strikes, kills skateboarder in Bucks County, officials say

If you have any information on the crash, please call 215-785-4040

By David Chang

Road-Generic2
NBC10

Officials identified a man who they say was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while riding a skateboard in Bucks County on Friday night.

Joel Steven Moreau, 28, was riding a skateboard on Haines Road in Levittown, Bristol Township, when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, according to investigators.

Moreau died from multiple injuries and his death was ruled accidental. Investigators have not yet released a description of the hit-and-run vehicle and continue to investigate.

If you have any information on the crash, please call 215-785-4040.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Pennsylvania
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us