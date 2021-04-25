Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Woman, Critically Injures Another, Police Say

What to Know Nicole Tribbett, 43, and Rasheedah Sayers, 37, were both standing in the road at the driver side door of a parked vehicle on the 100 block of Brighton Avenue Friday around 10 p.m. when they were struck by a pickup truck that fled the scene.

Tribbett died from her injuries while Sayers is in critical condition.

Police identified the hit-and-run driver as 30-year-old Jose Dominguez-Rivera of Pleasantville. They also say he may have been driving under the influence.

A woman was killed while a second woman is fighting for her life after they were struck by a hit-and-run driver who also may have been under the influence in Pleasantville, New Jersey, police said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Nicole Tribbett, 43, and Rasheedah Sayers, 37, were both standing in the road at the driver side door of a parked vehicle on the 100 block of Brighton Avenue Friday around 10 p.m. As they were speaking with a passenger inside, they were suddenly struck by a pickup truck that was driving eastbound on Brighton.

The pickup truck then fled the scene of the crash.

Tribbett died from her injuries while Sayers is currently in critical condition.

Police identified the hit-and-run driver as 30-year-old Jose Dominguez-Rivera of Pleasantville. Dominguez-Rivera was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash with injuries and leaving the scene of a crash with injuries while unlicensed. Investigators also said Dominguez-Rivera could be charged with DUI though they’re waiting on toxicology results. He is currently being held in a county jail.