Heavy Rain, Tidal Flooding Pound Region

Heavy rain slammed the region overnight into Sunday morning after a warm front moved in.

Light rain moved into the region overnight and then became heavy in the early morning hours. A Coastal Flood Advisory was also in effect in Coastal Delaware and parts of the Jersey Shore from 6 a.m. to noon Sunday.

By 9 a.m., photos of flooding down the Shore were surfacing on social media, including a photo posted to Instagram of a flooded intersection in Ocean City.

The intersection of 10th and West is flooded in Ocean City, NJ.

Another viewer sent NBC10 video of flooding in Brooklawn, New Jersey.

Minor tidal flooding occurred in the affected areas during high tide between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Sunday. With the heavy rain came warmer weather and highs reached 62 degrees Sunday afternoon. The rain began to taper off around noon leading to periods of scattered showers before the system moved out late afternoon.

The unseasonable warmth won't last for long. An arctic blast will move in overnight into Monday morning leading to a temperature drop of nearly 30 degrees in 24 hours. Monday’s high will be 35 degrees. We’ll warm up a bit Tuesday with a high of 44 before another arctic blast comes in Wednesday in which we’ll see a high of 30 degrees.

