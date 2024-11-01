Crews are working to get control of a massive wildfire burning in southern New Jersey, according to officials.

The fire, dubbed the Halloween Wildfire, is burning near Railroad Avenue in Downe Township, Cumberland County, officials said.

The Halloween Wildfire is currently 100 acres in size and 0% contained as of 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

No structures are currently under threat and there haven't been any evacuations.

Railroad Avenue is closed between Dividing Creek and Ackley roads.

Officials said members of the Forest Fire Service are using a backfire to burn fuel ahead of the main body of the fire as they work to contain it.

The cause of the Halloween Wildfire is under investigation.