Philadelphia

Hahnemann Goes Up for Sale, Billed as ‘Generational Opportunity'

The real estate is expected to garner interest from local and national investors

By Natalie Kostelni | Philadelphia Business Journal

NBC Universal, Inc.

In what is being billed as a generational development opportunity, the real estate once occupied by Hahnemann University Hospital in Philadelphia has come up for sale, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

The marketing of the properties, which combined total nearly 2 million square feet in a prime Center City location, comes a year after Hahnemann filed for bankruptcy. The site provides something rare in a dense urban setting: a contiguous stretch of buildings and land that could accommodate upwards of 3 million square feet in new development and redeveloped space with the potential to recast a highly visible area of Center City.

The real estate is expected to garner interest from local and national investors.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

coronavirus 1 hour ago

CHOP Furloughing Employees Amid Losses Tied to COVID-19

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Pa. May Pilot Coronavirus-Tracing App Popular in Ireland

Hahnemann's closure last summer caused 2,500 people to lose their jobs and reduced the number of hospitals that serve the city's low-income patients. Along with the devastation of the hospital closure and job losses came frequent speculation that owner Joel Freedman of American Academic Health System had bought Hahnemann from Tenet Healthcare Corp. as a real estate play.

Read more about plans to sell Hahnemann University Hospital's real estate at the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Get all your business news at the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Copyright bizjournal

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaCENTER CITYHAHNEMANN UNIVERSITY HOSPITALJoel Freedman
Local Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV See It, Share It
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us