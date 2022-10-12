Get in the ‘Habit': California Burger Chain Eyeing Philly Market to Expand

The Habit Burger Grill is looking to open more franchise locations in Greater Philadelphia as part of the Southern California chain's nationwide expansion plan, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The company said it aims to reach multi-unit development agreements with franchisees who have a track record of successfully operating restaurants.

John Phillips, chief global partnerships officer for the Habit Burger Grill, said in an email that the burger chain hopes to have new restaurants up and running in the next two to three years. The brand does not currently have any new deals lined up in the Philadelphia area but is actively searching for potential real estate sites for future sites.

Phillips said the historically “suburb-centric brand” has no specific number of franchise locations or areas in mind for the new stores. The fast-casual restaurant concept already has two local outposts at the King of Prussia Town Center and 706 Haddonfield Road in Cherry Hill.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“Our existing restaurant in King of Prussia is a testament to how well we’ve been able to fill the demand for quality burgers and quick-service offerings just outside of Philadelphia, and we’re certain that we can have the same [effect] in other surrounding suburbs and within city limits alike,” Phillips said in an email.

To learn more about The Habit Burger Grill's potential Philly expansion visit PBJ.com.

Stay in the know on all things business with the Philadelphia Business Journal.