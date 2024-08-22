Gunmen shoot 4 men outside West Philly storefront, police say

Four men were injured as gunmen fired shots outside a storefront area in West Philadelphia late Wednesday night, police said.

The shooting occurred at 10:48 p.m. along the 4000 block of Lancaster Avenue, according to investigators.

At least two gunmen fired shots outside a store on 4086 Lancaster Avenue, ran eastbound on Lancaster Avenue, and fired more shots at men who were standing in an outdoor vestibule on 4078 Lancaster Avenue, according to Philadelphia Police Inspector Michael Gormley.

The suspects then fled the area eastbound. Police said they fired around 30 shots in all.

Four men were injured in the shooting. Police found three of the shooting victims when they arrived at the scene and a fourth victim showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police said all four victims are in critical but stable condition.

Police are checking the area to see if they can find surveillance video of the shooting. They have not released descriptions of any suspects.

The quadruple shooting ended a violent day in Philadelphia that started with three separate shootings that injured six people early Wednesday morning.