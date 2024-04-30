Gunmen fire at teens at park in Abington Township, police say

An investigation is underway after gunmen fired at a group of teens who were hanging out at a park over the weekend in Abington Township, Pennsylvania, police said.

The teens were gathered at Crestmont Park on 2595 Rubicam Avenue around 10:15 p.m. on April 27 when a dark colored sedan pulled up nearby and gunmen inside fired shots, police said.

“I heard a ‘bang, bang,’ coming from outside,” Andrew Cambridge, a resident, told NBC10.

The teens ran for cover as the shots were fired. Police said the bullets struck their vehicles but none of the teens were injured. They also said the suspects' vehicle fled east on Rubicam Avenue and south on Reservoir Avenue.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Police said some surveillance cameras captured the vehicle fleeing but they have not yet released a description of the suspects. None of the teens could think of anyone who would have targeted them, according to investigators.

“Four rounds that struck two separate vehicles in very close proximity to where these young individuals were standing. So you can’t imagine the horror that these kids experienced just on a Saturday evening when they’re out near the basketball courts. Near the pool,” Abington Township Police Chief Patrick Molloy said.

If you have any information on the shooting, please call Abington Police Detective Bob Hill at 267-536-1100.