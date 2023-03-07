Woman Shoots Woman 3 Times Inside Bathroom of Philly Bar, Police Say

A woman is fighting for her life after another woman shot her three times inside the bathroom of a Philadelphia bar, police said.

The incident occurred inside Jimmy's Lounge on Rising Sun Avenue and West Loudon Street around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Witnesses told police multiple women entered the bar and went into the bathroom, including a 35-year-old woman and a 39-year-old woman.

Customers and employees inside the bar then heard at least one gunshot, police said. The 35-year-old woman, who investigators said was suffering from three gunshot wounds to the arm and hip, and the 39-year-old woman then exited the bathroom and left, according to investigators.

The 35-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. She is undergoing surgery and is expected to survive, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Small told NBC10 responding police officers found the 39-year-old woman armed with a handgun about two blocks away from the bar on Mascher and Loudon streets. The woman was taken into custody and is cooperating with authorities, according to Small. Police have not yet revealed her identity or the charges she'll face but said she knows the victim.

Investigators are currently interviewing the woman as well as the 15 customers and employees who were inside the bar at the time of the shooting. They also hope to interview the victim when she recovers from her injuries.

Police are also analyzing surveillance video from inside the bar as the investigation continues.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.