Gunman Shoots Teen Girl at Philadelphia Playground

A 15-year-old girl is fighting for her life after she was shot at a playground in Philadelphia’s Nicetown section Tuesday night.

The girl was on the basketball court at Jerome Brown Playground on the 1900 block of West Ontario Street at 8:53 p.m. when a gunman opened fire.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The girl was shot once in the left side of her face and once in the right side of her head. She was taken to Temple University Hospital and is currently in extremely critical condition.

No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered. Police continue to investigate.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.