gun violence

Gunman Shoots Man 8 Times During Quadruple Shooting at Philly Gas Station

The four men were at a gas station on the 6900 block of Buist Avenue around 7 p.m. when a gunman opened fire.

By David Chang

police line do not cross
Getty Images

A man was shot eight times during a quadruple shooting at a Philadelphia gas station Wednesday night. 

A 28-year-old man was shot eight times throughout his body, a 32-year-old man was shot once in the right arm, another 32-year-old man was shot once in the left thigh and once in the right thigh and a fourth man of an unknown age was shot once in the left shoulder. 

Local

All four victims were taken to the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. The 28-year-old is in critical condition while the other three victims are stable. 

No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered. If you have any information on the shooting, please call Philadelphia police. 

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

gun violencePhiladelphia
