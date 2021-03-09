Gunman Shoots, Kills Teen Boy in Philadelphia's Kingsessing Neighborhood

What to Know A 15-year-old boy died from his injuries after he was shot by a gunman in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood.

No arrests have been made, a weapon has not been recovered and police have not yet released a description of any suspects.

As of Monday evening, there have been 89 homicides in Philadelphia, up 33% from the same time last year

A gunman shot and killed a teen boy in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing neighborhood Tuesday night.

The 15-year-old boy was on the 5200 block of Pentridge Street shortly before 7 p.m. when a gunman opened fire. The teen was shot once in the chest and once in the left forearm. He was taken to the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 7:36 p.m.

No arrests have been made, a weapon has not been recovered and police have not yet released a description of any suspects.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Prior to Tuesday's murder, 89 homicides were reported in Philadelphia so far this year, up 33% from the same time last year, which ultimately saw one of the highest amounts of murders in the city’s history.

City Council recently approved a plan called the "Anti-Violence Resource Network" which aims to quickly provide work for those who are at risk of engaging in violence or in need of employment.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.