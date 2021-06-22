Gunman Shoots, Kills Teen Boy in Philadelphia

A teen boy was shot and killed in Philadelphia Tuesday evening.

The 17-year-old was on the 1200 block of South 58th Street around 6:45 p.m. when a gunman opened fire. The teen was shot once in the head and taken to the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 8:46 p.m.

Police said one man was arrested in connection to the shooting and they are currently searching for a second suspect.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.