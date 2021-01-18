Gunman Shoots and Kills Teen Boy in North Philadelphia

A gunman shot and killed a teen boy in North Philadelphia on Monday night.

The 17-year-old boy was on the 2100 block of Jefferson Street at 9:08 p.m. when a gunman opened fire.

The teen was shot once in the face and pronounced dead at the scene at 9:18 p.m. No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.