Gunman Shoots and Kills Teen Boy in North Philadelphia

The 17-year-old boy was on the 2100 block of Jefferson Street at 9:08 p.m. when a gunman opened fire. 

By David Chang

A gunman shot and killed a teen boy in North Philadelphia on Monday night. 

The 17-year-old boy was on the 2100 block of Jefferson Street at 9:08 p.m. when a gunman opened fire. 

The teen was shot once in the face and pronounced dead at the scene at 9:18 p.m. No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered. 

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

