Gunman Shoots 3 Women and a Man in Wilmington, Delaware

Three women are in stable condition while a man is fighting for his life after a gunman opened fire in Wilmington, Delaware.

By David Chang

A gunman shot three women and a man in Wilmington, Delaware, on Tuesday.

The shooting occurred around 4:15 p.m. in the area of A and New Castle streets. 

A 54-year-old woman, 55-year-old woman, 48-year-old woman and 57-year-old man were all struck in the shooting. 

The man is currently in critical condition while all three women are stable. 

No arrests have been made. Police have not yet released information on any suspects or what led to the shooting.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

