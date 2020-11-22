Gunman Kills Young Man, Injures 2 Others in Southwest Philadelphia

A young man was killed while two others were injured following a triple shooting in Southwest Philadelphia Sunday night.

A 20-year-old man, 21-year-old man and 25-year-old man were on the 2500 block of South Alden Street at 8:48 p.m. when an unidentified gunman opened fire.

The 20-year-old man was shot in the head and taken to Presbyterian Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:15 p.m.

The 21-year-old was shot multiple times throughout his body and was taken to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania where he is in critical condition. The 25-year-old was shot once in the abdomen and also taken to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania where he is in stable condition.

Police recovered a weapon but no arrests have been made and they have not yet released information on any suspects.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.