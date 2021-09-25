TRENTON

Gunman Kills Teen Girl During Triple Shooting in Trenton

The 14-year-old girl and two other people were on the first block of Bellevue Avenue around 6:45 p.m. when a gunman opened fire. 

A teenage girl was killed during a triple shooting in Trenton, New Jersey, Saturday night. 

All three victims were struck by gunfire. The teen girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. The second victim is in extremely critical condition while the third victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police also initially believed there was a fourth shooting victim but later said that person suffered a non-life-threatening injury from shattered glass and metal fragments. 

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at 609-989-6406. You can also email tips to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

