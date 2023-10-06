Arrest warrant issued in murder of Philly advocate and journalist Josh Kruger

An arrest warrant has been issued in the murder of Josh Kruger, a 39-year-old LGBTQ+ and homelessness community advocate and journalist who was shot and killed inside his South Philadelphia home.

Police have not yet revealed the suspect's identity but said he lived just two blocks away from Kruger. They will provide more details during a 12:30 p.m. press conference on Friday which will be carried live in the video embedded on top of this article.

The warrant comes less than a week after Kruger's murder.

According to law enforcement officials, Kruger was shot several times in the chest and abdomen just before 1:30 a.m. on Monday in a home along the 2300 block of Watkins Street in South Philadelphia.

Kruger died at the hospital a short time later, police said.

Shortly after news of Kruger's death was made public, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney in a post on X, the platform formally known as Twitter, remembered the journalist as a person who "cared deeply about our city and its residents."

"Our administration was fortunate to call him a colleague, and our prayers are with everyone who knew him," Kenney wrote.

Kruger's work for his communities was also remembered by the district attorney's office:

“Josh Kruger lifted up the most vulnerable and stigmatized people in our communities – particularly unhoused people living with addiction," District Attorney Larry Krasner said in a news release. "As an openly queer writer who wrote about his own journey surviving substance use disorder and homelessness, it was encouraging to see Josh join the Kenney administration as a spokesperson for the Office of Homeless Services. Josh deserved to write the ending of his personal story."

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Kruger's impact on the city was expressed by the DA office's LGBTQ+ Advisory Committee:

""Many of us knew Josh Kruger as a comrade who never stopped advocating for queer Philadelphians living on the margins of society. His struggles mirrored so many of ours – from community rejection, to homelessness, to addiction, to living with HIV, to poverty – and his recovery, survival, and successes showed what’s possible when politicians and elected leaders reject bigotry and work affirmatively to uplift all people. Even while Josh worked for the Mayor, he never stopped speaking out against police violence, politicized attacks on trans and queer people, or the societal discarding of homeless and addicted Philadelphians."

Entering Friday, at least 335 people had been killed in Philadelphia, according to Philadelphia police data. That's down about 19% from the same time last year, but still on pace to be one of the deadliest years this century.