Grocery Prices Spike as Inflation Rate Rises to Highest Pace Since 2008

Shoppers should start saving up for their next grocery runs as prices of groceries and other items are expected to increase as possible supply chain disruptions loom.

According to CNBC, the Consumer Price Index, which measures the price of goods, energy costs and housing costs in the U.S., reported a month-to-month increase of 0.8%, making it its sharpest increase since September 2008.

"We might have to stop eating," Antonia Medina pointed out to TELEMUNDO 62. "It affects many people, not so much to me because I have only my husband and we do not spend so much, but for many who have children I feel sorry for them," she said.

A study released Tuesday morning by the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that from March 2020 to date, there has been a 7% increase in eggs and an 8% increase in coffee and even an 1.5% increase in fruit prices across the country.

Gas on the other hand, has also increased drastically from its 2020 lows. According to the report, the price of gasoline has increased 9.1% from March 2021 and this could just be the start as panic buying after last week's cyberattack could pump prices even higher.

"You can see it, because of the pandemic, everything has also risen, but well, you always have to buy it because it is more or less what is consumed at home. What is used for the home," added Ana Herrera.

Experts assure consumers that grocery and gas prices will continue to fluctuate, rising and falling in the coming months as the economy stabilizes.

Despite that, the drastic increase of groceries has many in our area worried.

"We need fuel, because it is the only way to push forward, there must be reserves or other resources so that these situations do not happen again," added Cándelo Díaz. “We stagnate, instead of going forward, we go back. We are going to have to look for camels and donkeys to move around."