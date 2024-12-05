He's as cuddly as a cactus and could be described as a bad banana with a greasy black peel and police in South Jersey are looking for him.

Officers with the Lindenwold Police Department are asking for the public's help to find the mean one known as the Grinch.

He's been spotted around town in recent weeks.

He was seen trying to break into the Lindenwold School #5 last week and at one of the local grocery stores stealing a roast beast on Thursday, Dec. 5.

Police even went to Lindenwold School #4 to warn students there to keep a look out for the one who is accused of having termites in his smile.

He's green and was last seen impersonating Santa Claus by wearing a red jacket and hat trimmed with white fur.

If you see this foul one, don't touch him with a thirty-nine-and-a-half-foot pole. Please leave a tip with the Lindenwold Police Department by clicking here.