New Jersey

Have you seen this mean one? NJ police search for the Grinch

The Lindenwold Police Department has recruited local students to help in their search for the three-decker sauerkraut and toadstool sandwich with arsenic sauce

By Emily Rose Grassi

Lindenwold Police Department

He's as cuddly as a cactus and could be described as a bad banana with a greasy black peel and police in South Jersey are looking for him.

Officers with the Lindenwold Police Department are asking for the public's help to find the mean one known as the Grinch.

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

He's been spotted around town in recent weeks.

He was seen trying to break into the Lindenwold School #5 last week and at one of the local grocery stores stealing a roast beast on Thursday, Dec. 5.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Police even went to Lindenwold School #4 to warn students there to keep a look out for the one who is accused of having termites in his smile.

He's green and was last seen impersonating Santa Claus by wearing a red jacket and hat trimmed with white fur.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 1 hour ago

Woman killed after light pole falls on her at Roxborough High School

First Alert Weather 1 hour ago

Code blue issued for NJ county as blustery winds turn deadly, destructive

If you see this foul one, don't touch him with a thirty-nine-and-a-half-foot pole. Please leave a tip with the Lindenwold Police Department by clicking here.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyHolidays
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us