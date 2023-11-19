New Jersey

Grenade found near Lakewood, NJ synagogue

On Sunday morning, police found and removed a grenade that was taped to a pole near Satmar Shul synagogue in Lakewood

By Hayden Mitman

Getty Images

A bomb squad in Lakewood, New Jersey, found and removed a grenade that was taped to a pole near a synagogue on Sunday morning.

According to police, at about 7:45 a.m., the grenade was found strapped to utility pole at the intersection of Forest Avenue and 4th Street in Lakewood, near the Satmar Shul synagogue.

“The device was found to be inert and nonexplosive. There is no danger to the public and this remains an active and ongoing investigation,” Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a statement released Sunday.

Video shared by the by the Lakewood Scoop, showed where the device was found before it was removed.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Officer Alex Guzman of the Lakewood Township Police Department at 732-363-0200, extension 5341 or Sergeant David Petracca of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, extension 2186.

Officials said that an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia marathon Nov 2

Your guide to 2023 Philly Marathon, road closures and more

NBC10 @issue 2 hours ago

NBC10 @Issue: Change coming to City Hall

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us