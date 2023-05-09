Got Tickets to Taylor Swift Eras Concert in Philly? Here's a Guide to the Weekend

For all you rich (or splurging) Swifties, the time has come to fill that "Blank Space."

The Taylor Swift Eras tour will be in Philadelphia for three back-to-back performances this upcoming weekend.

After spending all that money on a ticket, SEPTA wants to make sure there's no "Bad Blood," by getting you to and from the concert.

Where Will the Taylor Swift Eras Concert Be in Philly?

Swift's performance will be sort of a homecoming for the West Reading, Pa. native.

She will perform in the 71,896-seat Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Philadelphia Eagles, on Friday, May 12, Saturday, May 13, and Sunday, May 14.

On all those days the concert will start at 6:30 p.m.

How to Get to the Taylor Swift Eras Concert?

SEPTA is offering extra services on the Broad Street Line for Taylor Swift concerts all weekend long.

For getting to the concert there will be five train times have been added to the schedule leaving from Fern Rock Transportation Center at these times on the following days:

Friday, May 12: 6:08 p.m., 6:18 p.m., 6:28 p.m., 6:38 p.m. and 6:48 p.m.

Saturday, May 13: 4:30 p.m., 4:40 p.m., 4:50 p.m., 5:00 p.m. and 5:10 p.m.

Sunday, May 14: 4:42 p.m., 4:52 p.m., 5:02 p.m., 5:12 p.m. and 5:22 p.m.

There will also be additional late night train service on the Paoli/Thorndale Line, Media/Wawa Line and West Trenton Line only for Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14.

Due to bussing on the Manayunk/Norristown Line there will be no late-night regional rail service. The last train departing from Suburban Station will be at 10:09 p.m.