Get your nails and car repaired at this local auto shop for women

Patrice Banks used to call herself an “auto airhead.” She worked as an engineer and was frustrated by feeling clueless and taken advantage of when it came to her car.

“I hated going to get my oil changed, because I always thought I was gonna be shamed for not taking care of my car, or taken advantage of,” said Banks. “And it was just a boring process. It was a chore to take my car in.”

She decided to go back to school and learn everything she could about auto repair. Today, she owns Girls Auto Clinic in Upper Darby. Not only does she hire women and train them to work on the cars in her shop, she also holds monthly clinics so women can take care of their own cars in between service.

“It was a problem I was trying to solve in my life, and I realized it’s a problem that many other women have,” said Banks. “I was looking for a solution, I couldn’t find one, so I created it.”

After years of dreaming, training, and planning, Banks founded the clinic in 2013.

“I just saw a problem I wanted to solve,” said Banks. “I believed in myself, and I just started boots on the ground working hard.”

Banks’ business also features a nail salon in the same building as the repair ship. Her customers can enjoy a manicure or pedicure while their car is serviced, or join her VID membership plan and get perks at the salon, among other perks. VIDs, or “very important drivers,” get unlimited visits, plus perks, like a complimentary manicure with each oil change.

“I wanted to give women an experience that they looked forward to,” said Banks. “No one likes bringing their car in. You add the salon, they’re actually excited now.”

For those customers who prefer to get their hands dirty, Banks offers free monthly workshops. Participants can learn car care basics, to better care for their cars in between service, which Banks says will pay off in the long run.

“They kind of claim this new identity, what I call a ‘she-canic,’” said Banks. “A ‘she-canic’ isn’t a female mechanic. It’s a woman who’s empowered with her car, she’s learning to take care of her car, she’s no longer taken advantage of, she’s excited to go to the mechanic now, because she wants to test her knowledge.”

Today, Banks helps hundreds of customers both take care of their cars, and feel empowered while doing it.

I just had this believe, not only in myself, but in women,” said Banks. “We’re capable of creating something like this, and doing something like this, and being powerful. And I just bet on myself, I bet on women.”