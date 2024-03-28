Girl shot in the stomach inside the bathroom of a Philadelphia home, police say

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a four-year-old girl was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound in her stomach, officials said.

Officers arrived at a home on the 2400 block of 79th Avenue in the East Mount Airy section of the city just after 7 p.m., police said.

When they arrived, they were told that the girl was inside the bathroom, according to officials.

The girl was taken to a nearby hospital where she is listed in stable condition, police said.

Skyforce10 was over the scene just before 8 p.m. Several police cars could be seen parked along 79th Avenue.

The firearm involved in the shooting incident has not been located yet, officials said. No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.