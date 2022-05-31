Girl Nearly Drowns in Backyard Pool in Pine Hill, NJ

A 3-year-old girl is fighting for her life after nearly drowning in a backyard pool in Pine Hill, New Jersey.

Police responded to a home along the 100 block of West Branch Avenue around 11 a.m. Tuesday where they found the girl inside a backyard blowup pool.

The girl was taken to Jefferson University Hospital and then airlifted to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia where she is currently in critical condition.

Police are interviewing family members as the investigation continues.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.