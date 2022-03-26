Girl, 9, Shot Dead During Fight Among Crowd in Trenton

A 9-year-old girl was shot to death in Trenton, New Jersey, during a fight among a large group of people Friday night, authorities said.

Police officers responded to a gunfire detection system and a report of fights breaking out among a large group of people at Kingsbury Square around 7:30 p.m., Mercer County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Casey DeBlasio said. Once there, the officers found the girl among a large crowd in a low-rise courtyard, DeBlasio said.

The girl was rushed to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, then to Robert Wood Johnson New Brunswick Hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly before midnight, DeBlasio said.

“I'm grieving for the family and friends whose hearts are absolutely broken on this morning,” Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora said in a written statement Saturday. “I know investigators are doing everything they can to bring about justice. But they need help from our residents.”