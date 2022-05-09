Georgia Officers Accused of Racially Profiling DSU Lacrosse Team

Members of a Georgia Sheriff’s Department are accused of racially profiling Delaware State University’s lacrosse team last month. Now the president of the historically black university is demanding answers and considering possible legal action.

On April 20, the DSU women’s lacrosse team was on a bus headed home from a game in Florida. While traveling on I-95 in Liberty County, Georgia, the bus was pulled over by Liberty County Sheriff’s Department officers.

In a letter, DSU President Tony Allen wrote that the officers stopped the team “under the pretext of a minor traffic violation.” The officers boarded the bus and claimed the driver committed a traffic violation since he was driving in the left lane, according to a member of the lacrosse team.

“The belongings of the student-athletes, including suitcases in the luggage racks beneath the bus, were searched by police and drug-sniffing dogs,” Allen wrote.

The incident was captured on video and later posted on YouTube.

“They’re pulling our luggage out and they have dogs going through, sniffing through our belongings,” Pamella Jenkins, head coach of the DSU Women’s Lacrosse team, told NBC10.

Allen wrote that the officers tried to intimidate the team into confessing to possessing drugs or drug paraphernalia.

“Their response was on this stretch of highway that a lot of buses like this are smuggling people and narcotics and that they have to be vigilant about checking,” Jenkins said.

The officers searched through the bus but no drugs were found.

“To be clear, nothing illegal was discovered in this search, and all of our coaches and student-athletes comported themselves with dignity throughout a trying and humiliating process,” Allen wrote.

Sydney Anderson, a member of the team, wrote about the incident in DSU’s student newspaper.

“It went from two officers to six officers and they brought out their K-9,” Anderson told NBC10. “They started smelling our bags. Going through everything. Our personal hygiene like underwear and everything in the bags and they did that for about twenty minutes.”

Most members of DSU’s Lacrosse team are African American. Jenkins and Anderson believe the incident was racially motivated. Allen, meanwhile, reached out to Delaware’s Governor, Congressional delegation, Attorney General, and Black Caucus.

“They, like me, are incensed,” Allen wrote. “We have also reached out to Georgia Law Enforcement and are exploring options for recourse—legal and otherwise—available to our student-athletes, our coaches, and the University.”

Jenkins told NBC10 she wanted an apology from the Liberty County sheriff, who is African American.

“That would be great. Yes. Yes. An apology,” she said. “And just some acknowledgement that this isn’t something our student athletes have to look forward to. This is not okay that that happened to us.”

NBC10 reached out to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. We were told that they would have a statement on the incident. We have not yet received one however.

Delaware State University is a historically black university located in Dover, Delaware.