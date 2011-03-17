Gener8tions Run

run

Celebrate the important people who have influenced the lives of young adults.

Join NBC 10 on April 16th for the 8K Gener8tion Run!

All proceeds go to benefit "Students Run Philly Style" - an organization that mentors
young adults to achieve their dreams.
There will be games, health screenings,
and activities for the whole family so grab your sneakers and get involved!

What: Gener8tions Run Students run Philly Style

When: April 16th

Where: 1413 Langley Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19112

Cost: $35/Individual; $60/Per pair; $240/Team of 8 people
