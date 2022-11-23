Gas Prices Still High, But Down a Bit for Thanksgiving Drivers: AAA

Gas prices continue to drop across the country, and throughout our area, just in time for the Thanksgiving travel rush.

AAA reports the national average cost for a gallon of regular gas is $3.60. That’s down 14 cents from a week ago, and 20 cents from this time last month.

Still, the average cost for gas is up from this time last year, when it was $3.40 per gallon of regular fuel.

Locally, you can expect to pay about $3.96 per gallon in Philadelphia, $3.72 per gallon in New Jersey, and $3.62 in Delaware, AAA says on their site.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Experts expect prices to continue fluctuating, as lockdowns in China, among other factors, impact crude oil prices.