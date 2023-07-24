Funeral set for Philly officer who died during medical emergency

Funeral arrangements were released for Philadelphia police officer Lynneice Hill after she suddenly passed away while on the job earlier this month.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 26, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Mount Airy Church of God in Christ on 6401 Ogontz Avenue in Philadelphia. The viewing will be followed by a service at the church at 11 a.m.

The internment will then take place at Laurel Hill West Cemetery on 225 Belmont Avenue in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

A fundraiser was also held for Hill last Thursday at the Fraternal Order of Police in Northeast Philadelphia to raise money for her family.

Among those who attended was Hill's husband Dennis Smith. He was surrounded by family, friends, and fellow officers.

"She's like a celebrity. She was my celebrity. She was our family celebrity. That was just her. Her heart. She has a heart of gold," said Smith.

Hill had served in the police department for more than two decades. Her most recent assignment was as a Community Relations Officer.

On Friday, July 14, while working an overtime assignment in South Philadelphia, Hill suffered a medical emergency and was found unresponsive in her patrol car.

She was 44 years old.

"She was the rock of our district. She was the heart of our district. She made everyone smile," said Philadelphia police officer Juan Delgado.

During the fundraiser, a portrait was given to Hill's husband for her honor, integrity, and service.

“We pray for Officer Hill’s family, friends, and colleagues with the Philadelphia police department,” said Philadelphia police union president John McNesby in a statement. “Our friend and colleague, Lynneice Hill served with humility, distinction, and integrity. The FOP will never forget her dedication and contributions to her community and the Philadelphia police department.”